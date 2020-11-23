PIVX Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $272,472.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 23rd. PIVX has a market capitalization of $21.57 million and $272,472.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00050333 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002657 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 64,741,795 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

