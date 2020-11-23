Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on POR. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.67.

POR opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 106.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 7,592.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth about $57,000.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

