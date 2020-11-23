Portland Global Advisors LLC Acquires 205 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,994. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $130.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.17.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

