Portland Global Advisors LLC Acquires 7,086 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 295.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $356.68. The stock had a trading volume of 69,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725,698. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $346.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $365.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

