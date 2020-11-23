Portland Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Chevron by 15.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 27,185 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.3% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Truist downgraded Chevron to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.28.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.08 on Monday, reaching $87.87. The stock had a trading volume of 265,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,279,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.07. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

