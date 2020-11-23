Portland Global Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $65,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.90. 62,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,224,156. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

