Portland Global Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN)

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. The Unilever Group makes up 1.2% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in The Unilever Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Unilever Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on UN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of The Unilever Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Unilever Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

NYSE:UN traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,493. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.70. The company has a market capitalization of $101.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Unilever Group has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $63.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.4845 dividend. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

The Unilever Group Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.