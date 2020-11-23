Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $40,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 80.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $230.56. 13,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,492. The company has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.17 and a 200-day moving average of $245.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.93.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

