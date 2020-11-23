Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 500.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $269.72. The stock had a trading volume of 539,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,596,580. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $732.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, 140166 upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

