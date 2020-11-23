Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for 1.1% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Diageo by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,288,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,720,000 after buying an additional 357,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Diageo by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,221,000 after acquiring an additional 187,251 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Diageo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,011,000 after acquiring an additional 305,064 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,022,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,477,000 after acquiring an additional 52,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $155.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,621. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $171.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.40 and a 200-day moving average of $139.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

