Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $460,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,980,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,867,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,264 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,282,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,012 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,365,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,058,000 after acquiring an additional 327,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Pfizer by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

PFE traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,299,949. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average is $36.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $203.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

