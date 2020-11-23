Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,177.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.26. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,862. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.04 and its 200 day moving average is $101.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

