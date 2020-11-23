Portland Global Advisors LLC Makes New $608,000 Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,586 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $230,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $389,000. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.26. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $115.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $683,911.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $18,352,259 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.