Portland Global Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,724 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the third quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 89,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Intel by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.49. The company had a trading volume of 565,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,731,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.68. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist lowered their price target on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.