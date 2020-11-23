Portland Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in The Home Depot by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 82.6% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $269.95. The stock had a trading volume of 84,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,574. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.06.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

