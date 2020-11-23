Portland Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 1,043,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,546,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,926,000 after purchasing an additional 176,336 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.66. 46,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,680,699. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $55.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.71.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

