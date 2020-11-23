Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,130 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. ABB makes up about 1.1% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,579,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,044,000 after purchasing an additional 484,842 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ABB by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,469,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,389,000 after acquiring an additional 267,939 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ABB by 25.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,271,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after acquiring an additional 464,494 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ABB by 2.3% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,203,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,708,000 after acquiring an additional 48,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of ABB by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,051,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 265,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,988. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

