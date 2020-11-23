Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 5,473 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 65,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 763,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,804,168. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $49.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

