Portland Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.3% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $3,873,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.1% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 1,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amgen from $232.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.54.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $220.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,278. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.