PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Holdings Lowered by WS Management Lllp

WS Management Lllp reduced its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,980 shares during the quarter. WS Management Lllp owned 0.22% of PRA Group worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

PRAA traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.23. 1,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,401. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. PRA Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRAA. TheStreet upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 8,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $406,958.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 220,785 shares in the company, valued at $10,381,310.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Sjolund sold 9,074 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $362,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,070 shares of company stock worth $1,241,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

