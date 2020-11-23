ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Short Interest Up 14.8% in October

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ProMIS Neurosciences stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.10.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

