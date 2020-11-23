PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Update

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PURE opened at $1.15 on Monday. PURE Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $100.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.12 and a beta of 0.06.

Get PURE Bioscience alerts:

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $3.95 million for the quarter.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for PURE Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PURE Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.