Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the October 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $127,229.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,239.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,434 shares of company stock worth $1,767,448. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 994.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,942,000 after purchasing an additional 675,719 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 285.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 595,827 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after acquiring an additional 567,088 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 1,103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 541,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,858,000 after acquiring an additional 496,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,712,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Qorvo from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qorvo from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Qorvo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

Qorvo stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.64. 2,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $154.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

