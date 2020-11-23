QuickX Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $258,468.00 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $9.41 million and approximately $258,468.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QuickX Protocol is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io.

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

