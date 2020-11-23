Quiztok Hits Market Capitalization of $8.70 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 108.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Quiztok token can currently be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded 130.4% higher against the dollar. Quiztok has a market cap of $8.70 million and $28.11 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quiztok alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00025852 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 65.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (QTCON) is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,861,628 tokens. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr.

Buying and Selling Quiztok

Quiztok can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quiztok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quiztok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.