Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

RAND stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 116.54, a current ratio of 116.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. Rand Capital has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $23.32.

In other news, major shareholder East Asset Management, Llc acquired 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $41,482.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,523 shares of company stock worth $118,643. 60.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

