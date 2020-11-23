Raymond James Lowers Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) to Outperform

Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has $12.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. The company has a market cap of $370.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. 55.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.