Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Short Interest Down 17.4% in October

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of RRR stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $21.12. 2,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,233. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.74. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $27.91.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $353.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.56 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RRR shares. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 906.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth $146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth $854,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 220.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

