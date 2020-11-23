ReddCoin (RDD) Market Cap Hits $33.66 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. ReddCoin has a market cap of $33.66 million and $100,636.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18,346.45 or 1.00005341 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00030626 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.68 or 0.00494277 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.91 or 0.00680853 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00118240 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00008116 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.