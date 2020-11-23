Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.77.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REG. Compass Point lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $128,169.00. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 4,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $196,608.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at $944,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $846,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $611,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 566.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 66,392 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 300,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE REG traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 55,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,639. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average of $41.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

