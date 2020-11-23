Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Short Interest Up 17.0% in October

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 331,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the October 15th total of 282,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $97,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REKR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 755.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 334,102 shares during the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of Rekor Systems stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $4.46. 2,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,770. Rekor Systems has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

