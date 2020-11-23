Ren Price Up 14% Over Last 7 Days (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last week, Ren has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Ren token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Binance, Kyber Network and Huobi Global. Ren has a market capitalization of $320.38 million and $77.30 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00081210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00023136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00377411 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.51 or 0.03173006 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00029097 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,532,525 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, DDEX, UEX, Huobi Global, IDEX, Tidex, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

