Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Cut to Sell at Nord/LB

Nord/LB lowered shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RNLSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup raised Renault from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Renault alerts:

OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $7.24 on Thursday. Renault has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $9.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -60.33 and a beta of 1.54.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.