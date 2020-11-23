Render Token (RNDR) Price Down 16.2% This Week

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Render Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $11.02 million and approximately $68,986.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00081235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00023178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00377410 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.58 or 0.03170177 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00029143 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 504,793,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,875,629 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com.

Buying and Selling Render Token

Render Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

