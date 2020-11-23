Reviewing NTN Buzztime (NYSE:NTN) and ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

NTN Buzztime (NYSE:NTN) and ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get NTN Buzztime alerts:

This table compares NTN Buzztime and ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTN Buzztime -37.88% -81.04% -29.77% ProSiebenSat.1 Media N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

NTN Buzztime has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of NTN Buzztime shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of NTN Buzztime shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NTN Buzztime and ProSiebenSat.1 Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTN Buzztime 0 0 0 0 N/A ProSiebenSat.1 Media 2 2 5 0 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NTN Buzztime and ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTN Buzztime $19.81 million 0.29 -$2.05 million N/A N/A ProSiebenSat.1 Media $4.63 billion 0.74 $532.37 million N/A N/A

ProSiebenSat.1 Media has higher revenue and earnings than NTN Buzztime.

Summary

ProSiebenSat.1 Media beats NTN Buzztime on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NTN Buzztime

NTN Buzztime, Inc. provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers. It also licenses its content to customers to be installed on equipment that they obtain from other parties. The company's interactive entertainment system offers trivia, card, sports, arcade games, customized menus, and self-service features, including dynamic menus, touchscreen ordering, and secure payment. It owns various trademarks, including the Buzztime, Playmaker, Mobile Playmaker, and BEOND Powered. As of December 31, 2018, NTN Buzztime, Inc. served 2,639 venues with its interactive entertainment network. The company was formerly known as NTN Communications, Inc. and changed its name to NTN Buzztime, Inc. in 2005. NTN Buzztime, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations. This segment also engages in the pay TV, TV advertising, and targeted TV and online video advertising; and marketing of data, music, events, and artists, as well as program sales. The Content Production & Global Sales segment produces and sells programming content, including entertainment, reality, and factual formats, as well as TV series, TV movies, and digital content under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios; and operates Studio71. The Commerce segment engages in the consumer advice, matchmaking, experience, and beauty and lifestyle businesses under the brands of Verivox, Aroundhome, Parship, eHarmony, Jochen Schweizer, Mydays, Amorelie, and Flaconi. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in UnterfÃ¶hring, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.