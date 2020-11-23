Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €104.00 by Morgan Stanley

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) has been given a €104.00 ($122.35) price target by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RHM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €95.82 ($112.73).

RHM opened at €76.50 ($90.00) on Monday. Rheinmetall AG has a 12-month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 12-month high of €109.30 ($128.59). The company’s 50 day moving average is €72.36 and its 200 day moving average is €74.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.45.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

