Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RBBN. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.13.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.85. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $6.05.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.