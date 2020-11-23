Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,420,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the October 15th total of 20,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,535 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27,842 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,299.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 207,468 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RIGL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,105. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $464.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $5.24.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

