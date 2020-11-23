RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is involved in China’s junior English Language Training market. RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

REDU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.75.

RISE Education Cayman stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $350.11 million, a P/E ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.54. RISE Education Cayman has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $47.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RISE Education Cayman stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.14% of RISE Education Cayman worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

