River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,006 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in American Tower by 71.1% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,536 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Shares of AMT opened at $232.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.94. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.