River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,138 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,468,000 after acquiring an additional 75,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,386,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,542,000 after acquiring an additional 281,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,745,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,554,000 after purchasing an additional 229,666 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after purchasing an additional 649,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $37.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $156.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average is $40.77.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

