River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,844 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

NYSE TJX opened at $61.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $65.14. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.46, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

