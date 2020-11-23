River Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,178.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 55,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 51,572 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $56.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.09. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $56.98.

