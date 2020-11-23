River Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 175.5% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 26.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $84.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average is $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of -652.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,043.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,405.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,439 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.26.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

