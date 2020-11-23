River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $384,000 Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 298.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 11,525.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $118.09 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.10 and its 200 day moving average is $103.90.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTB. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.73.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

