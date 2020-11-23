River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $92.59 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

