River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $523,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,598,608,000 after purchasing an additional 230,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after buying an additional 519,019 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $861,553,000 after acquiring an additional 241,810 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,252,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $480,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,388 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $370.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.63.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

