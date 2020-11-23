River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $875,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Target by 201.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $372,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $383,694.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,789 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,422. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $172.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.47. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $174.41.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.14.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.