River Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 138.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $311,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,037 shares of company stock worth $4,826,293 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $112.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

