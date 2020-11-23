River Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $736,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB opened at $116.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.55 and its 200 day moving average is $115.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.